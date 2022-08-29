2011 Land Rover LR4

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995

$19,895 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9064192

9064192 Stock #: JHJ56454

JHJ56454 VIN: SALAK2D43BA577621

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

