2011 Land Rover LR4

121,000 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

4WD 4dr V8 HSE

4WD 4dr V8 HSE

Location

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

121,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9841022
  • Stock #: 554493
  • VIN: SALAG2D42BA554493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***Free Safety Certification Upon Purchase***!!!Free Of Accidents!!! V8 AWD HSE!!! Fully Loaded, Navigation, BLK/TAN Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, 7 Passengers, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Mint Showroom Condition,121,000KM For Only 18.995

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is FREE and will be done upon purchase for vehicles being registered in Ontario Only (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for FREE (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That Includes Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/HomeLink
Footwell lighting

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Pwr rack & pinion steering
6-speed automatic transmission w/Commandshift
Trailer stability assist
Front & rear ventilated disc brakes

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
puddle lights
Front/rear fog lights

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear child door locks
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Front & rear crumple zones
Roll Stability Control
Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD)
heated washer jets
2-speed electronically controlled transfer gearbox
Electronically controlled infinitely variable locking centre differential
Terrain response system
4-corner electronic air suspension
Antilock brake system (ABS)
Electronic brake assistance (EBA)
Heated windscreen
Pwr tilt/slide front sunroof w/fixed alpine roof & integrated sun blinds
Loadspace cover
Driver & dual threshold passenger airbags w/SRS occupant detection system
Front row thorax airbags
Body coloured pwr mirrors
Straight Grained Walnut Wood Trim
Hill start assist & gradient acceleration control
T175/80R19 temporary spare on steel wheel
Oberon Finish Door Handles
P255/55HR19 snow/mud tires
4x4 driver info system
Leather wrapped heated steering wheel -inc: (2) 5-way toggle switches w/audio controls & key data
One touch up & down pwr windows
Perimetric alarm with engine immoblizer
Side-impact intrusion beams
5.0L DOHC SMPI 32-valve aluminum alloy V8 engine
Front & Rear Bumpers
tailgate lifthandle
tailgate applique
2-stage outer rear
Body colour wheel arches
Front/rear heated seats -inc: 3-stage front
Halogen headlamps w/LED technology & night-time signature -inc: pwr washers
Tilt & telescoping adjustable steering column

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

