2011 Land Rover Range Rover

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7478586

7478586 Stock #: 5824795

5824795 VIN: SALME1D49BA342400

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player GPS Navigation

