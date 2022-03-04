Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

199,000 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

Contact Seller
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Supercharged AWD Navigation/Sunroof/Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Supercharged AWD Navigation/Sunroof/Camera

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

  1. 1653755787
  2. 1653755788
  3. 1653755836
  4. 1653755836
  5. 1653755788
  6. 1653755788
  7. 1653755788
  8. 1653755786
  9. 1653755788
  10. 1653755786
  11. 1653755837
  12. 1653755837
  13. 1653755837
  14. 1653755836
  15. 1653755836
  16. 1653755837
  17. 1653755836
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8640185
  • Stock #: Yre8887
  • VIN: SALSH2E48BA713033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Climate Control
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dynasty Auto Selection

2015 Land Rover Rang...
 85,000 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 28i AWD ...
 106,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Audi Q5 3.0L TD...
 135,000 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Email Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

Call Dealer

416-645-XXXX

(click to show)

416-645-0196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory