2011 Lexus IS 250
AWD ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
2011 Lexus IS 250
AWD ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
289,854KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHCF5C21B5052697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0000
- Mileage 289,854 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2011 Lexus IS250 AWD, black color with 289,000km (STK#6838) This vehicle was $9990 NOW ON SALE FOR $8990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- All wheel drive
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ashtray
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Door courtesy lights
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Mechanical
Tool Kit
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Lighter element
3-point front seatbelts
Digital Sound Processing
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FRONT SOLAR-TINTED GLASS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
WINDSHIELD TINTED GLASS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
13 TOTAL SPEAKERS
14.1 STEERING RATIO
194 WATTS
ENFORM INFOTAINMENT
LEATHER INTERIOR ACCENTS
REAR CENTER WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
10 WHEEL SPOKES
FRONT AUTO HEIGHT ADJUSTING SHOULDER BELTS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
Call Dealer
647-407-XXXX(click to show)
2011 Lexus IS 250