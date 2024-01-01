$9,299+ tax & licensing
2011 Lexus IS 350
AWD *CERTIFIED*MINT*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 242,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan with the luxury of a Lexus? Look no further than this 2011 Lexus IS 350 AWD, proudly offered by Auto Resale Inc. This certified, mint condition vehicle boasts a sleek gray exterior and a sophisticated black interior. The 3.5L V6 engine delivers a powerful and smooth ride, while the all-wheel drive ensures confident handling in any weather. With 242,600km on the odometer, this IS 350 has been well-maintained and is ready to take you on your next adventure.
Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features such as heated front seats, a sunroof, navigation, and a premium sound system. The IS 350 also comes equipped with a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and keyless entry for added peace of mind. This car is packed with safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, ensuring you and your passengers are protected on the road.
Five of the most desirable features of this Lexus IS 350 AWD are:
- All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have optimal traction in any weather condition.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and comfortable during the colder months.
- Sunroof: Enjoy a touch of open-air luxury with the sunroof.
- Navigation: Never get lost again with built-in GPS navigation.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music with exceptional clarity and sound quality.
VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $9,299 + TAX
3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647_862_7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
647-862-7904