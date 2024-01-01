Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan with the luxury of a Lexus? Look no further than this 2011 Lexus IS 350 AWD, proudly offered by Auto Resale Inc. This certified, mint condition vehicle boasts a sleek gray exterior and a sophisticated black interior. The 3.5L V6 engine delivers a powerful and smooth ride, while the all-wheel drive ensures confident handling in any weather. With 242,600km on the odometer, this IS 350 has been well-maintained and is ready to take you on your next adventure.</p><p>Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features such as heated front seats, a sunroof, navigation, and a premium sound system. The IS 350 also comes equipped with a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and keyless entry for added peace of mind. This car is packed with safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, ensuring you and your passengers are protected on the road.</p><p>Five of the most desirable features of this Lexus IS 350 AWD are:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have optimal traction in any weather condition.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable during the colder months.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy a touch of open-air luxury with the sunroof.</li><li><strong>Navigation:</strong> Never get lost again with built-in GPS navigation.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite music with exceptional clarity and sound quality.</li></ul><p>VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $9,299 + TAX</p><p>3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647_862_7904</p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2011 Lexus IS 350

242,600 KM

Details Description Features

$9,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Lexus IS 350

AWD *CERTIFIED*MINT*

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Lexus IS 350

AWD *CERTIFIED*MINT*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1730585731
  2. 1730585731
  3. 1730585731
  4. 1730585731
  5. 1730585731
  6. 1730585731
  7. 1730585731
  8. 1730585731
  9. 1730585731
  10. 1730585731
  11. 1730585731
  12. 1730585731
  13. 1730585731
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
242,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHCE5C22B5001289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan with the luxury of a Lexus? Look no further than this 2011 Lexus IS 350 AWD, proudly offered by Auto Resale Inc. This certified, mint condition vehicle boasts a sleek gray exterior and a sophisticated black interior. The 3.5L V6 engine delivers a powerful and smooth ride, while the all-wheel drive ensures confident handling in any weather. With 242,600km on the odometer, this IS 350 has been well-maintained and is ready to take you on your next adventure.

Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features such as heated front seats, a sunroof, navigation, and a premium sound system. The IS 350 also comes equipped with a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and keyless entry for added peace of mind. This car is packed with safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, ensuring you and your passengers are protected on the road.

Five of the most desirable features of this Lexus IS 350 AWD are:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have optimal traction in any weather condition.
  • Heated Seats: Stay warm and comfortable during the colder months.
  • Sunroof: Enjoy a touch of open-air luxury with the sunroof.
  • Navigation: Never get lost again with built-in GPS navigation.
  • Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music with exceptional clarity and sound quality.

VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $9,299 + TAX

3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647_862_7904

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave 

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 AWD *CERTIFIED*MINT* for sale in North York, ON
2011 Lexus IS 350 AWD *CERTIFIED*MINT* 242,600 KM $9,299 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

Contact Seller
2011 Lexus IS 350