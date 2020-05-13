Menu
2011 Lexus IS 350

2011 Lexus IS 350

2011 Lexus IS 350

  • 120,926KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5017602
  • VIN: JTHCE5C25B5001223
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

****This vehicle is located at our 15 Milford Ave location****

Why are we different then other dealers? 1) We finance foreign nationals, international students, new comers, ALL IN HOUSE, all are welcome, including Good credit, with dozens of

lenders available! 2) We ship worldwide 3) We also act as brokers for cross-border transactions (call for details) 4) If we don't have the car you're looking for, ask us, will

find it for you! 5) ALL in pricing! Be confident that you're buying a vehicle fully certified; no extra charges here, just licensing and tax! NO SURPRISES 6) Full-service

facilities to help you keep your vehicle in tip-top shape, we don't need to outsource like other used car dealers. 7) Need to sell your car? We can help! All trade-in's welcome

including Consignments! 8) Multiple Locations 9) Dedicated staff members ONLY handling credit and financing, Used car dealers have salespersons trying to approve your credit,

let the salesperson sell and let the professionals in credit handle your finance needs 10) Insured Finance and warranty products for sale only - feel confident in your purchase

11) Over 100 years combined experience in the industry *** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!!*** Included in the sale price of the vehicle and of course at no cost to you: 1) Safety

Certification 2) Emission Test (when required) 3) CARFAX (full vehicle history report) 4) 30-DAY Safety Warranty. Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from!!!

Several financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. NO Sweat,

free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! Trade-ins welcome, including consignment options Open 6 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 8:30am to 6:30pm,

Saturday 10am to 4pm (excluding statutory holidays) UCDA Member since 1983, OMVIC registered dealer Feel confident in your purchase. Home of the no hidden fees car buying

experience! At Lecos Auto Sales, we are Making the car buying experience stress free. Come see the Lecos difference!!! Visit us at www.lecosauto.ca Lecos Auto Sales has multiple

locations, please read the ad carefully to see which location the vehicle your interested in is located at. Lecos Auto Milford is Conveniently located on 15 Milford Ave, just

south of Lawrence Ave off of Keele Street, in North York, ON M6M2W1 www.lecosauto.ca Lecos Auto Dufferin is conveniently located on 4544 Dufferin Street, just south of Finch, in

Toronto, ON M3H5X2 www.lecosdufferin.ca ***Lecos Auto Sales is a family-owned business opening its doors in 1983. Over the years, we've built a strong name for ourselves selling

quality preowned vehicles, at affordable prices. We want to thank you for considering our family serving yours. We've expanded in recent years with our facility at 15 Milford Ave,

to include a finance office in London Ontario. Were also pleased to now have a 2nd showroom at 4544 Dufferin Street, opened in 2018. We are one of few used car dealers offering

full-service facilities to fix or upgrade your vehicle, as well as in-house leasing and financing; all under one roof! Next time you think of your car, think of Lecos Auto Sales,

and thank you from our family to yours!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

