2011 Lexus RX 350

$15,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9841019

9841019 Stock #: 432657

432657 VIN: JTJBK1BA4B2432657

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Integrated Garage Door Opener Cargo Mat Carpeting Rear seat heater ducts Retained accessory pwr Overhead sunglass storage Front/rear cup holders Front seatback pockets Leather-wrapped shift knob Dual illuminated visor/vanity mirrors Cargo area tonneau cover Pollen Filter Cargo area tie-down rings Illuminated entry system w/fadeout Side & under cargo area storage compartments Centre console box w/armrest Eco indicator -inc: vehicle efficiency indicator Pwr windows -inc: auto-up/down Front door handle touch sensor lock/unlock Auto-dimming rear view mirror w/compass Lighting -inc: trunk lamp Driver/front passenger map pockets Cargo area multi-purpose net Carpeted/all weather front rear floor mats Rear window defroster w/auto-off timer Deodorizing air filter Safety First Aid Kit REAR SEAT SIDE AIRBAGS TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Anchor points for child restraint seats Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Front seat-mounted side airbags Active front headrests w/whiplash protection Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist (BA) Front knee airbags Front dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) Front passenger occupancy classification sensor Hill-start assist control (HAC) Front & rear outboard set belt pretensioners & force limiters Front seat belt anchor height adjusters Front/rear side roll-sensing curtain airbags (RSCA) Mechanical All Wheel Drive Transmission Cooler Stainless Steel exhaust system Engine Oil Cooler Lock-Up Torque Converter Front/rear stabilizer bars Electric pwr steering HD battery Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes Acoustic control induction system (ACIS) 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) Independent double wishbone rear suspension -inc: coil springs Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Front/rear splash guards Puddle Lamps Rear Bumper Protector Roof-mounted spoiler P235/60R18 mud & snow tires Silver painted roof rails LED brake lamps Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/de-icer Front door handle touch lock/unlock Comfort adjustable headrests Suspension coil springs Media / Nav / Comm Satellite roof-mounted fin antenna Additional Features low washer fluid pwr lumbar support Warnings -inc: low fuel HD heater 6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission -inc: OD 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable headrests Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: dust filter Electroluminescent instrumentation gauges -inc: LED multi-information display Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: gas struts Projector-style halogen headlamps -inc: automatic headlamp system front seat belt warning low engine oil level rear seat remote release in cargo area sequential shift mode sliding rear seats w/recline starter & alternator washers Integrated Signal Lamps 8 LCD display pwr passenger recline Pwr front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr adjustable seats Folding pwr adjustable heated exterior mirrors -inc: reverse tilt-down

