2011 Mazda CX-7

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 198,656 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor

