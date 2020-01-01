Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

238,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Access Motors

416-736-7641

Location

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

238,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6269265
  • Stock #: 9106
  • VIN: JM1BL1VF7B1441155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GT MODEL FULLY LOADED WITH LEATHER POWER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF ALLOYS AND MORE, very reliable well affordable economical sedan
More pictures after clean up

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Access Motors

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

