2011 Mazda MAZDA3

144,001 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7687267
  • VIN: jm1bl1vf4b1444255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,001 KM

Vehicle Description

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

