2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

7687267 VIN: jm1bl1vf4b1444255

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 144,001 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

