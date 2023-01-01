Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2011 MAZDA MAZDA6</p><p> </p><p>*****SOLD AS IS ******</p><p> </p><p>SUNROOF</p><p>BLUETOOTH</p><p>CRUISE CONTROL</p><p> </p><p>ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES</p><p>--    Up to 3 Years warranty available ,NO MATTER MILLEAGE,CONDITION.</p><p>-     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, </p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, </p><p>--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p> </p><p>--     Were located @</p><p>-- 1270 Finch Avenue W</p><p>-- M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)</p><p> </p><p>     ANTEPLI CARS</p><p> _  website : www.anteplicars.com</p><p> </p><p>--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - </p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE </p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p>-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)</p><p> </p><p>-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.</p><p>-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,</p><p>-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70</p><p>-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment</p><p> </p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherines, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.</p>

2011 Mazda MAZDA6

274,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mazda MAZDA6

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA6

Location

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416 739 6070

  1. 1700671869
  2. 1700671871
  3. 1700671872
  4. 1700671874
  5. 1700671876
  6. 1700671877
  7. 1700671880
  8. 1700671882
  9. 1700671883
  10. 1700671885
  11. 1700671887
  12. 1700671889
  13. 1700671891
  14. 1700671893
  15. 1700671894
  16. 1700671896
  17. 1700671898
  18. 1700671900
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
274,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1YVHZ8BH6B5M01627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 274,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 MAZDA MAZDA6

 

*****SOLD AS IS ******

 

SUNROOF

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

 

ANTEPLI QUALITY USED CAR SALES

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available ,NO MATTER MILLEAGE,CONDITION.

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located @

-- 1270 Finch Avenue W

-- M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

 

     ANTEPLI CARS

 _  website : www.anteplicars.com

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-739-60-70

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment

 

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #SUNROOFTrenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Antepli Cars

Used 2008 Honda Accord 4dr I4 Auto for sale in North York, ON
2008 Honda Accord 4dr I4 Auto 252,189 KM $7,450 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze for sale in North York, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 206,000 KM $6,450 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan NV 2500 NV2500 High Roof V8 for sale in North York, ON
2019 Nissan NV 2500 NV2500 High Roof V8 204,307 KM $24,950 + tax & lic

Email Antepli Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Antepli Cars

Antepli Cars

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

416 739 6070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

Antepli Cars

416 739 6070

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA6