Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU</p>

2011 Mazda MAZDA6

206,002 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
206,002KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1yvhz8cb9b5m05908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,002 KM

Vehicle Description

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox LE for sale in North York, ON
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LE 133,002 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Journey SE for sale in North York, ON
2010 Dodge Journey SE 150,002 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA PACKAGE for sale in North York, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA PACKAGE 230,002 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA6