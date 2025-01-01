Menu
<p>**SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED**RARE 6 SP MT**150,000 ORIGINAL KMS**CASH DEALS PREFERRED!**WARRANTY INCLUDED*</p><p> </p><p>2011 MAZDA RX8 6 SP MANUAL 4 DOOR COUPE FOR SALE!! VERY RARE VEHICLE WITH 0 RUST AND THE LEGENDARY TWIN ROTOR ENGINE! THIS VEHICLE IS IN AMAZING CONDITION AND IS READY TO SELL! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES 19 UPGRADED ALLOY RIMS ON BRIDGESTONE POTEZA TIRES, BEAUTIFUL 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, LIKE NEW FACTORY RECARO SPORT SEATS, REAR SUICIDE DOORS, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $11,599 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! </p><p>***BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*** </p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX REPORT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 </p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4 </p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2011 Mazda RX-8

150,985 KM

$11,599

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mazda RX-8

R3 MAN COUPE *SAFETY INCL*RARE*LOW KMS*

12923354

2011 Mazda RX-8

R3 MAN COUPE *SAFETY INCL*RARE*LOW KMS*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,985KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1FE1T47B0405601

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine Rotary
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 150,985 KM

**SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED**RARE 6 SP MT**150,000 ORIGINAL KMS**CASH DEALS PREFERRED!**WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

2011 MAZDA RX8 6 SP MANUAL 4 DOOR COUPE FOR SALE!! VERY RARE VEHICLE WITH 0 RUST AND THE LEGENDARY TWIN ROTOR ENGINE! THIS VEHICLE IS IN AMAZING CONDITION AND IS READY TO SELL! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES 19" UPGRADED ALLOY RIMS ON BRIDGESTONE POTEZA TIRES, BEAUTIFUL 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, LIKE NEW FACTORY RECARO SPORT SEATS, REAR SUICIDE DOORS, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $11,599 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! 

***BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*** 

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX REPORT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave 

North York, ON M3J 2L4 

647-862-7904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

$11,599

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2011 Mazda RX-8