2011 Mazda Tribute

240,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

2011 Mazda Tribute

2011 Mazda Tribute

2011 Mazda Tribute

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

240,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6539083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Carview

Mazda Tribute 2011

Fully loaded

No issues

Running great

 

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us or come in for a test drive. Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

Call Us: 416-879-6994

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Ave W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD)

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 

Sunday by appointment

Safety and tax are not included in asking price

All credits are approved

 

dealer Carview

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

