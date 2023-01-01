$4,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 250 |LETAHER|ROOF|HEATED SEATS|U SAFETY U SAVE |GOOD CONDI
Location
Elegant Auto
5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10336668
- Stock #: 9141
- VIN: WDDGF8FBXBA529141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 243,871 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Mercedes Benz C-250 4 Matic Black Exterior on Black Interior comes with Leather , Roof , Heated seats , Bluetooth for phone and more this car Base on the year and Km selling AS-IS ,Certification and warranty is not available on this unit for more information and book an appointment please call or text us at (647)4469392 will be happy to assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
