2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

243,871 KM

$4,888

+ tax & licensing
$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elegant Auto

647-446-9392

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 250 |LETAHER|ROOF|HEATED SEATS|U SAFETY U SAVE |GOOD CONDI

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 250 |LETAHER|ROOF|HEATED SEATS|U SAFETY U SAVE |GOOD CONDI

Location

Elegant Auto

5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1

647-446-9392

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

243,871KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10336668
  • Stock #: 9141
  • VIN: WDDGF8FBXBA529141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 9141
  • Mileage 243,871 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mercedes Benz C-250 4 Matic Black Exterior on Black Interior comes with Leather , Roof , Heated seats , Bluetooth for phone and more this car Base on the year and Km selling AS-IS ,Certification and warranty is not available on this unit for more information and book an appointment please call or text us at (647)4469392 will be happy to assist 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Safety

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elegant Auto

Elegant Auto

5001 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 2X1

