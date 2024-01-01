Menu
We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/ To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing.

AUTO REV
4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B 4459 Chesswood Dr
Toronto, ON
M3J 2C2 T: (416)636-7776
EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM Monday:            10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 7:00 PM Thursday:          10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Friday:               10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sundays:                       CLOSED

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

134,000 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

WELL MAINTAIN,NO ACCIDENT,SERVICE RECORDS,AWD

12046654

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

WELL MAINTAIN,NO ACCIDENT,SERVICE RECORDS,AWD

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF8BB9BF542147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class