2011 Mercedes-Benz C250

85,575 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Rover

416-654-3413

2.5L 4MATIC LED’s SUNROOF BLUETOOTH NEW TIRES

Location

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

85,575KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6856002
  • Stock #: 1185
  • VIN: WDDGF8FB7BA498317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1185
  • Mileage 85,575 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! NEW CAR DEALER TRADE-IN! MOST DESIRABLE COLOR COMBO! RARE FIND WITH 85,575 kms! 100% ACCIDENT FREE! NO POLICE REPORTS! NO DAMAGE ESTIMATES! BLACK ON HEATED BLACK LEATHER, LED’s, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SUNROOF AND MORE! NEW CONTINENTAL TIRES! UP TO DATE SERVICE RECORDS! NON-SMOKER! NO PET HAIRS! C230 c250 c300 c350 2009 2010 2012 2013 2014 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


To our Valued Customers,


In the interest of protecting Public Health & Safety and with the recommendations of local government due to COVID-19, AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM & FRIDAY - SATURDAY 11-5 PM. 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY~CELEBRATING 26 YEARS IN BUSINESS~ALL VEHICLES SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED for an additional $795. If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, the vehicle is AS-IS and not drivable*VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details ~We SERVICE what we SELL~TRADE-IN’s WELCOME~

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Auto Rover

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

416-654-3413

