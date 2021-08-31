2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$17,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7853061

7853061 Stock #: 4650

4650 VIN: WDDHF8HB4BA384650

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Comfort Climate Control Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

