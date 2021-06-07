Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

176,000 KM

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

GL550 4MATIC - AMG|DVD|BLINDSPOT|NAVI|BACKUP

GL550 4MATIC - AMG|DVD|BLINDSPOT|NAVI|BACKUP

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

176,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7231187
  Stock #: STOCK-21
  • VIN: 4JGBF8GE3BA691055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, Clean CarFax. Safety Certified Vehicle.

AMG Package, Air Suspension, Ambient Lighting, Dual Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Navigation, Backup Camera, Logic 7 Premium Sound System, DVD Players, Front Heated and Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Memory Seats, Leather, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, AC, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Brakes, AM/FM Stereo, and More

2011 Mercedes-Benz GL 550 4MATIC AMG Package

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

Monaco Motorcars Inc. 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400 www.monacomotorcars.com (416) 7-Monaco (416) 766-6226 At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you: 1)Ontario Safety Certification 2)CARFAX (full vehicle history) 3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

