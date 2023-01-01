$13,980+ tax & licensing
$13,980
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
4MATIC 4dr GLK 350
126,305KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10138683
- Stock #: 532282
- VIN: WDCGG8HB8BF532282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,305 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto , Leather , Panoramic Sunroof , Alloys , AWDnull
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Anti-theft alarm system
Luggage compartment cover
Leather-wrapped shift knob
ALUMINUM TRIM
THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control
Velour floor mats
Safety
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
ISOFIX child seat mounts
Dual-stage driver/front passenger air bags
Driver/front passenger side air bags
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Integrated front fog lamps
Aluminum roof rails
Auto halogen headlamps
235/45R20 all-season tires
Exterior chrome pkg
Pwr folding heated pwr mirrors w/auto-dimming driver side mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mechanical
Independent multi-link rear suspension
4MATIC all-wheel drive
7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission
Independent McPherson front suspension w/lower control arm
Additional Features
ADAPTIVE BRAKE w/hill start assist
Two-stage rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system
Full-length side window curtain air bags
3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners & belt force limiters in front & rear outboard seating positions
Split-folding rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/(2) cupholders & storage
Pwr windows w/one-touch exress up/down
3.5L 24-valve V6 engine
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS) w/brake assist (BAS)
AGILITY CONTROL pwr steering & suspension w/selective damping system
COMAND controller w/5 screen
