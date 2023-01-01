Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

126,305 KM

Details Description Features

$13,980

+ tax & licensing
$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

126,305KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10138683
  • Stock #: 532282
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB8BF532282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,305 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto , Leather , Panoramic Sunroof , Alloys , AWD 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Anti-theft alarm system
Luggage compartment cover
Leather-wrapped shift knob
ALUMINUM TRIM
THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control
Velour floor mats

Safety

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
ISOFIX child seat mounts
Dual-stage driver/front passenger air bags
Driver/front passenger side air bags

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Integrated front fog lamps
Aluminum roof rails
Auto halogen headlamps
235/45R20 all-season tires
Exterior chrome pkg
Pwr folding heated pwr mirrors w/auto-dimming driver side mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Mechanical

Independent multi-link rear suspension
4MATIC all-wheel drive
7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission
Independent McPherson front suspension w/lower control arm

Additional Features

ADAPTIVE BRAKE w/hill start assist
Two-stage rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system
Full-length side window curtain air bags
3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners & belt force limiters in front & rear outboard seating positions
Split-folding rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/(2) cupholders & storage
Pwr windows w/one-touch exress up/down
3.5L 24-valve V6 engine
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS) w/brake assist (BAS)
AGILITY CONTROL pwr steering & suspension w/selective damping system
COMAND controller w/5 screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

