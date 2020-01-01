Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

106,700 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Location

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

106,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6296535
  • Stock #: 1425389132
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB3BF682090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,700 KM

Vehicle Description

BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - LOADED WITH: PANORAMIC SUNROOF,NAV, BACK-UP CAMERA,  LEATHER HEATED SEATS, POWER STRREING WHEEL, HEATED SEAT, REAR PARKING SENSORS, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH PHONE,& MUCH MORE !!!
THIS LUXURY SUV IS IN EXCELLENT SHAPE INSIDE& OUTSIDE....LOOKS& DRIVES LIKE NEW!!!

 

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!

WINTER IS COMING!
ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.

 

 

 

AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc.. 

we do not have any hidden fees,  All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.

 

Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

conditions and the lowest payment available!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AAA Auto Group

2005 Chrysler Crossf...
 162,017 KM
$8,498 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 146,315 KM
$14,498 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 179,533 KM
$5,498 + tax & lic

Email AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

647-633-XXXX

(click to show)

647-633-3299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory