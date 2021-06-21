2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mercedes ML 350 Diesel, A Great Option for a Diesel-Luxury SUV !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2011 Mercedes Benz ML 350 comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CYLINDER DIESEL ENGINE that puts out 267 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, 4 MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE, and PROXIMITY SENSORS.
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5