2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
3.0L BlueTEC|GRAND EDITION|NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto Rover
4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9
Sold As Is
Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
- Listing ID: 9478812
- Stock #: 11137
- VIN: 4JGBB2FB9BA647125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 137,920 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL! 100% CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO POLICE REPORTED INCIDENTS! NO ESTIMATES! NO CLAIMS! LOCAL ONTARIO! UNDERCOATING RECORDS UP TO DATE!
MOST DESIRABLE COLOUR COMBO-BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER!
RARE GRAND EDITION! UPGRADES INCLUDE AMG STEERING WHEEL, POWERDOME HOOD, AMG GRILL, WHITE SEAT PIPING, BLUE TINTED THERMAL INSULATION GLASS ALL-AROUND, DARKENED TAIL LIGHTS, ALUMINIUM ROOF RAILS, LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, AMBIENT LIGHTING AND MUCH MORE!
BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, SUNROOF, XENON/LED’s, HARMAN KARDON SOUND, POWER TAILGATE, PADDLE SHIFTERS, FRONT AND REAR PARKING AID, RUNNING BOARDS and much more! 2 keys!
NON-SMOKER! NO PET DAMAGE!
MUST BE SEEN TO APPRECIATE!
~ALL VEHICLES SOLD 'SAFETY CERTIFIED' and 'ROAD-READY' for a flat fee of $995 plus hst~
**If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, this vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY**
Vehicle Features
