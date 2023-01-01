Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

137,920 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rover

416-654-3413

3.0L BlueTEC|GRAND EDITION|NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH

3.0L BlueTEC|GRAND EDITION|NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

416-654-3413

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

137,920KM
Used
  • VIN: 4JGBB2FB9BA647125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,920 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! 100% CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO POLICE REPORTED INCIDENTS! NO ESTIMATES! NO CLAIMS! LOCAL ONTARIO! UNDERCOATING RECORDS UP TO DATE!


MOST DESIRABLE COLOUR COMBO-BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER! 


RARE GRAND EDITION! UPGRADES INCLUDE AMG STEERING WHEEL, POWERDOME HOOD, AMG GRILL, WHITE SEAT PIPING, BLUE TINTED THERMAL INSULATION GLASS ALL-AROUND, DARKENED TAIL LIGHTS, ALUMINIUM ROOF RAILS, LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, AMBIENT LIGHTING AND MUCH MORE!


 


BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, SUNROOF, XENON/LED’s, HARMAN KARDON SOUND, POWER TAILGATE, PADDLE SHIFTERS, FRONT AND REAR PARKING AID, RUNNING BOARDS and much more! 2 keys!


 


NON-SMOKER! NO PET DAMAGE! 


MUST BE SEEN TO APPRECIATE! 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


**WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


To our Valued Clients,


AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM & FRIDAY - SATURDAY 11-5 PM. 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~ALL VEHICLES SOLD ‘SAFETY CERTIFIED’ and ‘ROAD-READY’ for a flat fee of $995 plus hst~


**If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, this vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY**


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


***CELEBRATING 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS***


VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details.


 


~We SERVICE what we SELL~

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
ABS Brakes
MEMORY SEAT
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System

