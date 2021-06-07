2011 MINI Cooper Clubman

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$9,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7219418

7219418 Stock #: 5429

5429 VIN: WMWZG3C52BTY35429

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Push Button Start Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged

