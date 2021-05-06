2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$10,900 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7124197

7124197 Stock #: 4630

4630 VIN: WMWZC5C53BWL55485

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Rear Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Turbocharged HD Radio Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

