Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mitsubishi Outlander

219,800 KM

Details Description Features

$5,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander

2011 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

  1. 1627584800
  2. 1627584800
  3. 1627584800
  4. 1627584800
  5. 1627584800
  6. 1627584800
  7. 1627584800
  8. 1627584800
  9. 1627584800
  10. 1627584800
  11. 1627584800
  12. 1627584800
  13. 1627584800
  14. 1627584800
  15. 1627584800
  16. 1627584800
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

219,800KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7422092
  • VIN: JA4JT3AX4BU604388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER
NO ACCIDENTS!!  CLEAN CARFAX!!
CERTIFIED
BLUETOOTHCRUISE CONTROL

1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


 


WE FINANCE WITH 0 DOWN! (O.A.C)


 


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


 


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


 


647-703-2620


 


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Equalizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motor

2010 Jeep Patriot no...
 120,800 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX
 242,490 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Flex limited
 245,600 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-703-XXXX

(click to show)

647-703-2620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory