2011 Nissan Altima

174,000 KM

Details Description

$3,991

+ tax & licensing
$3,991

+ taxes & licensing

Montero Auto Centre

416-665-1940

2011 Nissan Altima

2011 Nissan Altima

AUTO w/PUSH.START/KEYLESS.GO

2011 Nissan Altima

AUTO w/PUSH.START/KEYLESS.GO

Location

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

416-665-1940

  Listing ID: 5351996
  Stock #: 2748
  VIN: 1N4AL2AP9BC101368

$3,991

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 2748
  Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULL SERVICE HISTORY WOW!!! **$0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS**FINANCE FROM **3.99%**o.a.c. *** Address: 1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York ON M3J 2C9

Montero Auto Centre

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

