2011 Nissan Murano

+ taxes & licensing
888-320-9420
98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6
888-320-9420
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
FULLY SERVICED**CERTIFIED AT "DEALER" STANDARD**INSPECTION OF YOUR CHOICE**WARRANTY WITH EVERY VEHICLE**UNCONDITIONAL DEALER SUPPORT!! NO EXTRA FEES ON SAFETY CERTIFICATION! Financing Products & Services are Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C
*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free.
Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs!
At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6