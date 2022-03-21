$5,995+ tax & licensing
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Resale Inc.
416-271-9996
2011 Nissan Murano
SV
Location
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
243,001KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8761856
- VIN: jn8az1mw4bw1722020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 243,001 KM
Vehicle Description
CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
