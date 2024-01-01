Menu
*CHEAP TRUCK FOR SALE* 2011 NISSAN ROGUE SL AWD FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS AND NO RUST!! VEHICLE IS JAMMED WITH 17 ALLOY RIMS, REARVIEW CAMERA, FACTORY NAVIGATION, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $6,299 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave 

647-862-7904

2011 Nissan Rogue

214,570 KM

$6,299

+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD *CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS*

2011 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD *CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
214,570KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV0BW299303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,570 KM

Vehicle Description

*CHEAP TRUCK FOR SALE* 2011 NISSAN ROGUE SL AWD FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS AND NO RUST!! VEHICLE IS JAMMED WITH 17" ALLOY RIMS, REARVIEW CAMERA, FACTORY NAVIGATION, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $6,299 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-862-7904

2011 Nissan Rogue