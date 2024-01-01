$6,299+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD *CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$6,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,570 KM
Vehicle Description
*CHEAP TRUCK FOR SALE* 2011 NISSAN ROGUE SL AWD FOR SALE!! VEHICLE IS IN GREAT CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS AND NO RUST!! VEHICLE IS JAMMED WITH 17" ALLOY RIMS, REARVIEW CAMERA, FACTORY NAVIGATION, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $6,299 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
