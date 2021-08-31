Menu
2011 Nissan Rogue

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

905-782-2676

2011 Nissan Rogue

2011 Nissan Rogue

SV

2011 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7949729
  • Stock #: 4080
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT7BW154080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

'Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE' proud UCDA members who are ready to serve you! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY!  We are located at 100 TURBINE DRIVE UNIT 1 - NORTH YORK, ONT. M9L2S2.  Direct Line (905) 782-2676 or  (416) 742-5095 Office.  

  // 2011 NISSAN ROUGE. The car comes CERTIFIED and 90 days Powertrain 121,000 km. 

The price is $6,800.00 WITH SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE.   TAX & LICENCE PLATE ARE EXTRA.  No hidden charges.

**Motor vehicle in-collision. Cost of repairs $999.99**  Please call to book an appointment with Jesus for a test drive (905) 782-2676 or  (416) 742-5095   **UCDA MEMBERS & OMVIC REGISTERED**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

