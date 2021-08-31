2011 Nissan Rogue

+ taxes & licensing
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
We are located at 100 TURBINE DRIVE UNIT 1 - NORTH YORK, ONT. M9L2S2. Direct Line (905) 782-2676 or (416) 742-5095 Office.
// 2011 NISSAN ROUGE. The car comes CERTIFIED and 90 days Powertrain 121,000 km.
The price is $6,800.00 WITH SAFETY STANDARD CERTIFICATE. TAX & LICENCE PLATE ARE EXTRA. No hidden charges.
**Motor vehicle in-collision. Cost of repairs $999.99** Please call to book an appointment with Jesus for a test drive (905) 782-2676 or (416) 742-5095 **UCDA MEMBERS & OMVIC REGISTERED**
