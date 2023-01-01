$5,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,950
+ taxes & licensing
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2011 Nissan Versa
2011 Nissan Versa
5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S
Location
Carview Motors
1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7
416-665-1000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,950
+ taxes & licensing
145,345KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 10139499
- VIN: 3n1bc1cp7bl391946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,345 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 nissan versa
automatic transmission
145098 km
safet included no extra charge
Thank you for calling Carview Motors Inc, please call 416-665-1000, we are located 1270 Finch Ave W Unit 7-8, you can view all of our inventory at carviewmotor.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carview Motors
Carview Motors
1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7