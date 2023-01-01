Menu
2011 Nissan Versa

145,345 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Carview Motors

416-665-1000

5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

145,345KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139499
  • VIN: 3n1bc1cp7bl391946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,345 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 nissan versa 

automatic transmission 

145098 km

safet included no extra charge

Thank you for calling Carview Motors Inc, please call 416-665-1000, we are located 1270 Finch Ave W Unit 7-8, you can view all of our inventory at carviewmotor.ca 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

