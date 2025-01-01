$2,450+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Nissan Versa
1.6 Base
2011 Nissan Versa
1.6 Base
Location
Meero Auto Sales & Services
81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
416-990-9785
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,029KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3N1CC1AP0BL502151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,029 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Meero Auto Sales & Services
2011 Nissan Versa 1.6 Base 165,029 KM $2,450 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Savana Cargo Van 200,488 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE 342,429 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Email Meero Auto Sales & Services
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Meero Auto Sales & Services
81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-990-XXXX(click to show)
$2,450
+ taxes & licensing>
Meero Auto Sales & Services
416-990-9785
2011 Nissan Versa