$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2011 Porsche Cayenne
S HYBRID - AS IS|PANOROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
****VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. VEHICLE IS LOCATED OFF-SITE**** 2011 Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid 3.0L V6 AWD - Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, 19 Alloys, Bose Sound System, Power Trunk, Alloy Wheels, A/C and More. Odometer: 230,000 KM. This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified. Call Us: (416) 766-6226 Monaco Motorcars Inc. Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Business Hours: Monday - Friday : 10am - 7pm Saturday : 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed www.monacomotorcars.com We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
Vehicle Features
