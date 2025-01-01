Menu
****VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. VEHICLE IS LOCATED OFF-SITE**** 2011 Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid 3.0L V6 AWD - Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, 19 Alloys, Bose Sound System, Power Trunk, Alloy Wheels, A/C and More. Odometer: 230,000 KM. This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified. Call Us: (416) 766-6226 Monaco Motorcars Inc. Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Business Hours: Monday - Friday : 10am - 7pm Saturday : 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Used
230,000KM
VIN WP1AE2A24BLA93316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

****VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. VEHICLE IS LOCATED OFF-SITE**** 2011 Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid 3.0L V6 AWD - Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, 19 Alloys, Bose Sound System, Power Trunk, Alloy Wheels, A/C and More. Odometer: 230,000 KM. This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified. Call Us: (416) 766-6226 Monaco Motorcars Inc. Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Business Hours: Monday - Friday : 10am - 7pm Saturday : 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr steering
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Variocam Plus
Engine drag torque control (EDTC)
Trailer hitch prep
Water cooled engine

Interior

rear window defogger
(2) front/(2) rear cupholders
(4) cargo area tie-down hooks
Leather shift knob
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
COMPASS DISPLAY
Standard Comfort Seats
Pwr windows -inc: remote for rear window
Refrigerated glove compartment

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front/rear side curtain airbags
ISOFIX child seat anchor prep -inc: all passenger seating
Dual front airbags w/passenger sensor

Exterior

Heated washer nozzles
Front/rear fog lamps
Halogen headlamps -inc: manual leveling
Black roof rail mounts

Additional Features

coolant temp
speedometer
outside temp
fuel level
oil temp
TIME
5 monochrome stereo display
Pwr heated mirrors w/memory
Integrated dry sump lubrication
4-wheel vented disc brakes -inc: 6-piston front/4-piston rear monobloc fixed aluminum silver brake calipers
Engine management system SDI 4.1 -inc: electronic throttle
Speed
front seat force-limiters
programmable customized opening height
trip mileage
warnings
wiper delay control
shift-on-the-move
3-point seat belts -inc: outboard seating pre-tensioners
Pwr tailgate -inc: auto open/close
Analog dial gauges -inc: tachometer
On-board computer -inc: digital continuous indication of total mileage
2-speed wiper system -inc: rain-sensing
8-speed Tiptronic S transmission w/OD -inc: Porsche hill holder
Bumper safety system -inc: (2) cross-members
(2) crush zones
3.0L DOHC SMPI aluminum 24-valve V6 engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

