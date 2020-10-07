Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Porsche Cayenne

94,686 KM

Details Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Eli Motors

416-739-6135

Contact Seller
2011 Porsche Cayenne

2011 Porsche Cayenne

PREMIUM PKG AWD LEATHER SUNROOF ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Porsche Cayenne

PREMIUM PKG AWD LEATHER SUNROOF ALLOYS

Location

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

  1. 1603235164
  2. 1603235238
  3. 1603235296
  4. 1603235310
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

94,686KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5918805
  • Stock #: LA03713
  • VIN: WP1AA2A2XBLA03713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,686 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eli Motors

2011 Porsche Cayenne...
 94,686 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Highland...
 119,625 KM
$35,888 + tax & lic
2011 Buick Enclave C...
 205,898 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eli Motors

Eli Motors

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Call Dealer

416-739-XXXX

(click to show)

416-739-6135

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory