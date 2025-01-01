Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2011 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in North York, ON

2011 RAM 1500

224,975 KM

Details Features

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle
12850838

2011 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1754951973
  2. 1754951973
  3. 1754951973
  4. 1754951973
  5. 1754951973
  6. 1754951973
  7. 1754951973
  8. 1754951973
  9. 1754951973
  10. 1754951973
  11. 1754951973
  12. 1754951973
  13. 1754951973
  14. 1754951973
  15. 1754951973
Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
224,975KM
VIN 1D7RV1CTXBS599779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,975 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T for sale in North York, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T 0 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in North York, ON
2009 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 192,288 KM $4,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline for sale in North York, ON
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 254,633 KM $5,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2011 RAM 1500