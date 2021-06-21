Menu
2011 RAM 1500

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

SPORT,NAVI,LEATHER,ROOF,NO ACCIDENT,HEMI

2011 RAM 1500

SPORT,NAVI,LEATHER,ROOF,NO ACCIDENT,HEMI

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7372244
  • Stock #: 2650
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT4BS582650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance this vehicle from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

AUTO REV                  

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
TORONTO, ON
M3J 2C2
416-636-7776

TEXT MASSAGE: 416-828-0075 (limited respond)

E.MAIL:AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

WEB SITE:  https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/
Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 7:00PM

Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PM

CLOSED on Sundays

Dear auto rev Inc guest

We are pleased to announce that, we are taking extra measures to keep all of our vehicles sanitized and detailed please remember to respect social distancing inside our store, thank you for your understanding

 Auto rev inc 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Sliding Rear Window
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

