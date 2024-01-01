$129,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Rolls Royce Ghost
V12|RWD|LOWKMS|NAV|WOOD|CREAMSEATS|POWERDOORS|+++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$129,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N5995
- Mileage 64,042 KM
Vehicle Description
**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : V12 POWERED, RWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, SPIRIT OF ECSTASY, SUICIDE DOORS, EJECTABLE DOOR UMBRELLAS, REAR PASSENGER FOLDING WOOD TABLES, POWER DOORS, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN TWO TONE BLACK AND METALLIC GRAY ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, PREMIUM WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, CDPLAYER, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ROLLS-ROYCE ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM ROLLS-ROYCE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK, ANALOG CLOCK, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
+ taxes & licensing
