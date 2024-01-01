Menu
**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : V12 POWERED, RWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, SPIRIT OF ECSTASY, SUICIDE DOORS, EJECTABLE DOOR UMBRELLAS, REAR PASSENGER FOLDING WOOD TABLES, POWER DOORS, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN TWO TONE BLACK AND METALLIC GRAY ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, PREMIUM WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, CDPLAYER, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ROLLS-ROYCE ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM ROLLS-ROYCE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK, ANALOG CLOCK, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2011 Rolls Royce Ghost

64,042 KM

$129,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Rolls Royce Ghost

V12|RWD|LOWKMS|NAV|WOOD|CREAMSEATS|POWERDOORS|+++

2011 Rolls Royce Ghost

V12|RWD|LOWKMS|NAV|WOOD|CREAMSEATS|POWERDOORS|+++

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$129,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,042KM
VIN SCA664S50BUX49750

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N5995
  • Mileage 64,042 KM

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : V12 POWERED, RWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, SPIRIT OF ECSTASY, SUICIDE DOORS, EJECTABLE DOOR UMBRELLAS, REAR PASSENGER FOLDING WOOD TABLES, POWER DOORS, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN TWO TONE BLACK AND METALLIC GRAY ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, PREMIUM WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, CDPLAYER, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ROLLS-ROYCE ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM ROLLS-ROYCE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK, ANALOG CLOCK, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$129,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2011 Rolls Royce Ghost