Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Subaru Impreza

150,168 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Depot

416-741-8189

Contact Seller
2011 Subaru Impreza

2011 Subaru Impreza

5dr HB WRX STI

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Subaru Impreza

5dr HB WRX STI

Location

Toronto Auto Depot

2020 Wilson Ave, North York, ON M9M 1B3

416-741-8189

  1. 6313734
  2. 6313734
  3. 6313734
  4. 6313734
  5. 6313734
  6. 6313734
  7. 6313734
  8. 6313734
  9. 6313734
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,168KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6313734
  • Stock #: 070
  • VIN: JF1GR8G68BL806513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 070
  • Mileage 150,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Needs Engine.


Excellent Condition though!


(416) 741-8189


2020 Wilson Avenue M9M 1B3

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Depot

2010 Honda CR-V 2WD ...
 213,182 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2009 Subaru Forester...
 187,909 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Odyssey EX
 218,063 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Auto Depot

Toronto Auto Depot

Toronto Auto Depot

2020 Wilson Ave, North York, ON M9M 1B3

Call Dealer

416-741-XXXX

(click to show)

416-741-8189

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory