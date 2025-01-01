Menu
2011 Subaru Outback

Details Features

$3,888

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Subaru Outback

4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Prem

13313534

2011 Subaru Outback

4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Prem

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 4S4BRGBC2B3344022

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
$3,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2011 Subaru Outback