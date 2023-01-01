Menu
2011 Subaru Outback

192,276 KM

Details Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

PREMIUM ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!

Location

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

192,276KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9888626
  • Stock #: 5927
  • VIN: 4S4BRHBC5B3367381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Additional Features

