$9,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2011 Subaru Outback
2011 Subaru Outback
PREMIUM ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
192,276KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9888626
- Stock #: 5927
- VIN: 4S4BRHBC5B3367381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5927
- Mileage 192,276 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From First Choice Motors
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5