This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid, a Great Hybrid Camry !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with a 2.4 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 187 HORSEPOWER (combined).
Well reviewed: "Fuel economy is an impressive 33 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined," (edumunds.com).
"...the Camry offers a smooth ride and quiet cabin..." (edumunds.com).
#1 in 2011 Affordable Midsize Cars (cars.usnews.com).
5/5 JD POWER AND ASSOCIATE RELIABILITY RATING !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
