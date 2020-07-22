Menu
2011 Toyota Corolla

59,810 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

416-727-6835

2011 Toyota Corolla

2011 Toyota Corolla

S

2011 Toyota Corolla

S

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

416-727-6835

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

59,810KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5596668
  Stock #: 0828
  VIN: 2T1BU4EEXBC583517

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,810 KM

Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE LTD., OMVIC registered and proud UCDA members ready to serve you!

Location: 100 Turbine Drive, Unit 1. North York. M9L 2S2. 

Phone: 905 - 782- 2676.

Office: 416 - 742 - 5095.

2011 Toyota Corolla S.

- White exterior, sun roof, leather seats, rear spoiler, front wheel drive and Low KMs (59, 810 km)!!!

Sale Price: $8, 950 + TAXES + LICENSING.

 **Sale Price includes Standard Safety Certificate**

For more information or want to book a test drive, give Jesus a call today at 905-782-2676.

 

We appreciate your interest,

FARFANS.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

