416-727-6835
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE LTD., OMVIC registered and proud UCDA members ready to serve you!
Location: 100 Turbine Drive, Unit 1. North York. M9L 2S2.
Phone: 905 - 782- 2676.
Office: 416 - 742 - 5095.
2011 Toyota Corolla S.
- White exterior, sun roof, leather seats, rear spoiler, front wheel drive and Low KMs (59, 810 km)!!!
Sale Price: $8, 950 + TAXES + LICENSING.
**Sale Price includes Standard Safety Certificate**
For more information or want to book a test drive, give Jesus a call today at 905-782-2676.
We appreciate your interest,
FARFANS.
