$9,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Toyota Matrix
S
2011 Toyota Matrix
S
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,973KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1LE4EE5BC020506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1171
- Mileage 188,973 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
***COMING SOON***
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Convenience
Clock
Center Console
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
Premium cloth upholstery
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Rear struts
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
115V POWER OUTLET(S)
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
3.1 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
CARGO AREA RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 4MATIC/NAVI/REARCAM/PANO SUNROOF 101,200 KM $24,950 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee LIMITED/CLEAN CARPROOF/ONE OWNER/2ND SET TIRES/NAV 106,100 KM $20,950 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO 85,960 KM $15,950 + tax & lic
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-743-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-743-1010
2011 Toyota Matrix