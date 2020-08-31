Menu
2011 Toyota Matrix

83,000 KM

Details

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

416-727-6835

2011 Toyota Matrix

2011 Toyota Matrix

2011 Toyota Matrix

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

416-727-6835

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

83,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5797488
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE0BC683092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE CENTRE LTD., proud UCDA members who are ready to serve you! 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE TODAY

WE'RE LOCATED AT 100 TURBINE DRIVE. UNIT 1. NORTH YORK M9L 2S2

Office: 416-742-5095- Farfan's Auto

Cell: 905-782-2676 - Jesus

2012 TOYOTA COROLLA MATRIX with only 83, 000 km!!

Nice and clean white vehicle.

Price: $8,500 + TAXES + LICENSING

The vehicle comes with Safety Standards Certificate AND 3 months on Power Train Warranty (Engine and Transmission) included!

Financing available.

Come and see our inventory of used cars. 

Give us a call to book a test drive

For any questions give Jesus a call at 905-782-2676 or send us an email farfanauto@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

