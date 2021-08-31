2011 Toyota Sienna

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$15,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7786497

7786497 Stock #: 9695

9695 VIN: 5TDKK3DC7BS139695

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch Bluetooth Connection

