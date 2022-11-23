Menu
2011 Toyota Sienna

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

LIMITED AWD NAVIGATION/PANORAMIC SUNROOF/DVD

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

107,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9412510
  • Stock #: 003951
  • VIN: 5TDDK3DC9BS003951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 003951
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Top of the line!!! AWD,Navigation,Panoramic Sunroof,Entertainment Pkg, Rear View Camera,Only 107.000Km,Power sliding doors,For Only 20.995.Also 2011 Limited AWD,Same Options 200k,For 18.995.

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is available for only $995.00 that includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for $995.00 Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front & rear cup holders
DIGITAL COMPASS
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Assist grips
Coat hooks
Scuff Plates
Eco indicator
Multi-info display
Rear window sunshade
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Tilt & telescopic steering wheel
Dual adjustable sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
All Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Pwr rack & pinion steering
3.5L DOHC 24-valve VVT-i V6 engine
Pwr-assisted front ventilated & solid rear disc brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers -inc: coil springs
Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
tire pressure
Rear Windows Privacy Glass
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear wiper/washer
Puddle Lamps
Rear Bumper Protector
Dual pwr sliding doors
Projector style halogen headlamps
Pwr back door w/jam protection
Driver Knee Airbag
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Front & rear head/side curtain airbags
Dual-stage driver & front passenger supplemental airbags
XM SATELLITE RADIO
DVD Based Navigation System
Bluetooth Capability
10 Speakers
Chrome Trim
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
door ajar
dual trip odometer
pretensioners
force limiters
Lock up torque converter
4-way pwr front passenger seat
Automatic Headlamp System
Sunglass storage
Warnings -inc: low fuel
Pwr flip-out rear side windows
Chrome finished door handles
Wide angle fog lamps
2nd row ottoman seating
Tri-zone independent automatic climate control -inc: air filter
Sliding wood console box
Dual pwr moonroof
Woodgrain & leather-wrapped steering wheel
P235/55R18 all-season run-flat tires
Variable-intermittent front rain-sensing windshield wipers w/de-icer
Front & rear clearance sonar
Panorama rear view back-up camera
key reminder
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: trans cooler
Front seat belts w/adjustable B-pillar anchors
MacPherson gas strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
front seat belts
stablilizer bar
18 aluminum 10-spoke wheels w/locks
brake assist BA
reverse auto-tilting
electrochromic mirrors
diversified integrated antenna
2 wireless headsets
Smart stop technology SST
Anti-lock braking system ABS w/electronic brake force distribution EBD
Overhead console box -inc: conversation mirror
Pwr-folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: integrated signal lamps
JBL AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo w/4-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: USB input
Rear seat video DVD system -inc: 16.4 widescreen dual view monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

