2011 Toyota Tacoma

<p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. </span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 9.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>AUTO REV</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>4459 Chesswood Dr</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Toronto, ON</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>M3J 2C2</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 9.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>T: (416)636-7776</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 9.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Monday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Tuesday:         <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>  10:00 AM – 6:30 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 6:30 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Thursday:          10:00 AM – 6:30 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Friday:               10:00 AM – 6:30 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Sundays:                       CLOSED</span></strong></p>

2011 Toyota Tacoma

188,000 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Tacoma

4X4,NO ACCIDENT,ACCESS CAB,WELL MAINTAIN

2011 Toyota Tacoma

4X4,NO ACCIDENT,ACCESS CAB,WELL MAINTAIN

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1709138671
  2. 1709138671
  3. 1709138671
Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFUU4EN4BX013166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2011 Toyota Tacoma