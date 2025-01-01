Menu
RUNS WELL/ has books <br/> Tax and Temporary License plates are EXTRA! <br/> Carfax available upon request. <br/> This vehicle is being sold AS-IS. As per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. <br/> <br/> <br/> 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York <br/> Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm

2011 Toyota TACOMA SRS

446,397 KM

Details Description

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Toyota TACOMA SRS

ACCESS CAB SRS

12717885

2011 Toyota TACOMA SRS

ACCESS CAB SRS

Location

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
446,397KM
VIN 5TFUU4ENXBX016797

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 446,397 KM

Vehicle Description

RUNS WELL/ has books
Tax and Temporary License plates are EXTRA!
Carfax available upon request.
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS. As per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.


5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dynamic Fine Motors

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Dynamic Fine Motors

-

2011 Toyota TACOMA SRS