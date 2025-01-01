$8,950+ taxes & licensing
2011 Toyota TACOMA SRS
ACCESS CAB SRS
Location
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Used
446,397KM
VIN 5TFUU4ENXBX016797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 446,397 KM
Vehicle Description
RUNS WELL/ has books
Tax and Temporary License plates are EXTRA!
Carfax available upon request.
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS. As per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
Dynamic Fine Motors
2011 Toyota TACOMA SRS